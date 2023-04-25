Brabus 900 SUPERBLACK Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 (2023)

BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

The world's biggest independent car upgrade specialist now offers a new, luxurious high-performance SUV called BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK. It's entirely black inside and out, including the forged BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" 24-inch wheels. The car has a modified BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 twin-turbo engine that produces a peak output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) in the vehicle.

The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 310 or 330 km/h (192 or 205 mph) depending on the selected tire/wheel combination. The interior is crafted from black leather and Alcantara with great attention to detail by the in-house upholstery shop of BRABUS.

The car is priced at 370,550 euros MSRP (export price in Germany excluding 19 percent VAT).

BRABUS has been renowned for providing superior engines with exceptional performance and durability for over 45 years. The new BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK is powered by one of the most powerful engines in the company's history, which is entirely overhauled in the company's state-of-the-art engine shop in Bottrop.

The BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 twin-turbo engine formula is simple: increased displacement means increased power. The cylinder volume of the eight-cylinder engine is expanded from 3,982 cc to 4,407 cc (243 to 269 cu in) by enlarging the cylinder bore to 84 millimeters (3.3 in), along with the installation of forged pistons and high-performance connecting rods. A billet custom crankshaft extends the stroke to 100 millimeters (3.9 in).

To generate an extra 212 kW / 288 hp (284 bhp) compared to the standard engine, which produces 450 kW / 612 hp (603 bhp), the turbocharging system was also redesigned. Two special BRABUS turbochargers with larger compressor units and reinforced axial bearings create a peak boost pressure of 1.4 bar. The driver can experience a thrilling blow-off noise when lifting off the gas, thanks to a pair of BRABUS BoostXtra valves.

To supply the BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 twin-turbo engine with more air, the radiator grille integrates exposed-carbon air intakes. Three special high-pressure pumps are also added to modify the fuel supply. The engine cover made from red exposed carbon completes the look of the V8.

The exhaust side is equipped with special downpipes and metal catalysts, and a stainless high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled butterfly valves manages the exhaust note. The four BRABUS tailpipes made from a combination of carbon and titanium look stunning.

To ensure the engine performs exceptionally, the BRABUS power unit engineers and electronics specialists conducted extensive testing on state-of-the-art test benches and on the road. The precisely programmed maps also comply with the stringent EURO 6D ISC-FCM emissions standard. The BRABUS Tuning Warranty, which lasts for three years or 100,000-km / 62,000-mile, guarantees the reliability of a BRABUS engine.

MOTUL is the technology partner supplying the hi-tech lubricants for the entire powertrain of the BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK. The SUV produces an outstanding peak power of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) at a low 6,200 rpm, and has a gigantic peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) available at a low 2,900 rpm. To protect the drivetrain, the vehicle electronically limits the torque to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft). With its all-wheel drive, the SUV weighing around 2.6 metric tons can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds, and depending on the selected tire/wheel combination, has a top speed of either 310 or 330 km/h (192 or 205 mph). The aerodynamics, tires and suspension were also specifically designed to match the tremendous performance potential of the SUV. BRABUS created exposed-carbon bodywork components that are aerodynamically efficient and give the SUV sportier looks.

The BRABUS front spoiler is attached to the lower part of the fascia to give the SUV a unique and distinguished look. Additionally, this aerodynamic component's design helps to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, which improves handling stability. The side air intakes in the front bumper are upgraded with customized air ducting. The SUV's appearance is further enhanced by the BRABUS air intakes in the radiator grille, backlit BRABUS emblem, and white signature stripes. The BRABUS model badges on the rear and sides of the SUV also contrast with the dark SUPERBLACK outfit.

The wheel arches are given a sportier appearance with tailor-made BRABUS exposed-carbon trim. At the rear, the BRABUS diffuser insert perfectly showcases the four BRABUS tailpipes of the sports exhaust. The black BRABUS roof spoiler made from PUR-R-RIM matches the vehicle's color.

The BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" 24-inch wheels are perfect for the supercar's wheel arches. These wheels have a lightweight and sturdy design thanks to CAD technology and advanced production processes. Continental, the technology partner, provides high-performance tires for the wheels. The front axle has 10Jx24 rims with 295/35 R 24 tires, while the rear axle has 12-inch wide wheels with 335/30 R 24 tires. The top speed is electronically limited to 310 km/h (192 mph) for safety purposes, but can be increased to 330 km/h (205 mph) with optional 23-inch wheels.

To improve handling and safety, the suspension engineers developed a custom control module for the air suspension, which lowers the ride height by 25 millimeters (1.0 inch) compared to the base car. The lowered suspension also gives the car a sportier look.

BRABUS has been renowned for its outstanding interior design for decades. The supercar features a BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior that matches the car's exterior finish. The luxurious and comfortable cabin is crafted with meticulous attention to detail and features a blend of soft and skin-friendly black leather and Alcantara. The upholstery is styled with precise shell-shaped quilting on the seat surfaces and inner door segments. The leather sections have perforations that are applied with pinpoint precision, and the floor of the vehicle cabin and entire trunk are quilted in the same design. The sun visors embossed with the "77" logo commemorate the year when BRABUS was founded.

The new supercar's interior has many carbon components, including parts of the steering wheel rim, dashboard bezels, door panels, and center console. The scuff plates have a classy BRABUS logo that changes color with the ambient interior lighting. The controls, air vents, speaker grilles, and surrounds are coated in matt 'Shadow Grey' glazing, and sporty accessories include aluminum paddle shifters, pedals, and door-lock pins with black glazing.

The BRABUS 900 SUPERBLACK, which is a modified version of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+, has the following fuel efficiency ratings: 16.2 liters per 100 kilometers (14.5 miles per gallon) in the city, 9.5 liters per 100 kilometers (24.8 miles per gallon) on the highway, and 11.9 liters per 100 kilometers (19.8 miles per gallon) combined. Its combined CO2 emissions are 273.5 grams per kilometer, and it has an efficiency class D.