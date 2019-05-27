Mercedes-Benz will further expand the GLE range with an introduction of a V8-powered GLE 580 4MATIC. This latest addition to the lineup would bring tons of goodies and technologies such as E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension system, the first of its kind, Active Stop-and-Go Assist and available third row seat.

The heart of the beast is V8 biturbo gasoline unit with a 48-volt on-board electric system and integrated starter generator. The sophistication powerplant offers the outstanding 483hp and 516 lb-ft. Something more, the entire drivetrain system is designed in such a way that new GLE is capable of producing additional 184 lb-ft of torque and 21hp through a dedicated EQ Boost. Sounds neat, right?

Additional innovations and goodies include a variable 4MATIC AWD system and Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system with Voice Control and natural language understanding function. Neat! Also, there will be an entire new exterior design and numerous more refreshed and upgraded details that we will cover when the official debut is a fact!

Joining the GLE 350, 350 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC, the latest family member will be on sale in late 2019.

Source: Mercedes-Benz