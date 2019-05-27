Introduced back in 2014, SRT Hellcat hit the track with the massive 717hp via a 6.2-liter V8 engine. And as it seems, this approach towards the untamed power has gathered numerous supporters and exclusively a positive feedback and Dodge team decided to present a new version of the high-performance coupe.

This is a limited edition, nicknamed "Redeye" that would impress even sceptics – featuring a total of 808hp and 1,018Nm of torque via a massive 6.2-liter V8 pumping heart. However, the specialists from GeigerCars.de has decided to take a closer look and tweak the machine even more! Let's see the results, shall we?

First of all, the engineers have added a boost pressure upgrade and a software modulation in order to boost the overall power output to the outstanding 890hp. At the same time there was also a gain in terms of torque – there are 150 more Nm for a total of 1,080Nm. Sweet!

Additional highlights are the aluminum forged rims and excusive 305/35er tires. The set is accompanied by a few other exterior goodies – GFK hood, broader air inlet and entirely new graphics and body color scheme.

In terms of interior, the entire cabin is untouched except some fancy small changes: there are new Demonic Red leather seat covers, black leather components and new Uconnect infotainment system with a large 8.4-inch screen and 18 speakers.

SEE ALSO: New QX50 receives highest 5-star rating from NCAP safety testings!

The interior was left untouched, but also has one or two factory highlights: First and foremost is the high-quality leather upholstery in Demonic Red, which covers the seats and parts of the door trims and harmonizes perfectly with the black leather used in the rest of the interior and the red dials in the dashboard. The "Cerberus" also wows with the Uconnect infotainment system with its large 8.4" screen and 18 speakers, available with a navigation system at an additional charge, as well as other amenities such as an electric sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, a central locking system with keyless entry, cruise control, electric windows, rear parking sensors, and two-zone automatic air conditioning.

Source: Geigercars.de