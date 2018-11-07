New E 300 de Saloon and Estate are already available for order and come with numerous goodies and improvements that altogether will make the difference for both trim levels. So, let's find out more, shall we?

The E 300 looks beautiful, stylish and capable enough to defend that well-known Mercedes-Benz status of high-quality and luxury. New Saloon and Estate machines are geared with an agile 2.0-liter diesel power unit that produces a total of 194hp and these massive 400Nm of torque, while the overall output of the hybrid versions is measured at 122hp and 440Nm of torque. Neat!

Furthermore, every model is geared with extended list of standard features. For example, the entry-level SE features blind spot assist, widescreen cockpit, four USB ports, touchpad, illuminated door sills, split-folding rear seats, parking package with Active Parking Assist, Seat Comfort pack, a choice of a total of 64 exterior colors, 18-inch five-spoke alloys and numerous more.

And for all of these who seek even more, the AMG Line trim level delivers it – buyers who specify their vehicle with such an exclusive upgrade pack will also get 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloys, black open-pore ash wood trim with Artico Dinamica leather upholstery, AMG steering wheel with touch control buttons and privacy glass. Furthermore, there are also additional stock upgrades that can be applied to the newcomers – there's a Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Night Package and Comfort Package that bring different kind of goodies, all based on buyer's needs and requirements. Cool!

Source: Mercedes-Benz