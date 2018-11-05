Toyota announces details about new Nightshade Special Edition models. 2019 Camry and Highlander lineups will be enriched with sexy exclusive packages that offer both styling and performance upgrades – buyers will bet neat black accents, Nightshade Special Edition badging and countless more goodies. Let's check ‘em out!

Camry Nightshade

2019 Camry, already popular with its stylish and functional interior, Toyota has prepared neat upgrade to the SE trim level with black 18-inch wheels and black spoiler that are the highlight of the upgrade pack. Additional exterior accents include black window molding, black mirror caps, a black shark fin, black door handles, white and black exterior Toyota emblems and a choice of three exterior finishes: Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver and Super White.

Highlander Nightshade

Sexy and sleek, Highlander Nightshade Special Edition is founded on SE grade level and features black accents to the rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, exterior door handles and door trims are also covered in black. Furthermore, the upgrade pack includes neat 19-inch wheels that complete the overall sporty looks. The pack also includes four optional exterior color schemes: Midnight Black Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Salsa Red Pearl and Blizzard Pearl. Neat!

Source: Toyota