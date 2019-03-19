Being called "The Beast of the Green Hell", the mighty AMG GT R is surely a menacing machine. With its tremendous power output of 585hp/700Nm, generated by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, the vehicle manages to score an impressive lap time of 7:11 minutes at the legendary Nürburgring race track.

However, there a people who believe that AMG GT R can still deliver more and could further expand its potential. Indeed, we are talking about POSAIDON team. What these fellows have done is pretty much astonishing. First, engineers have boosted the overall output to the dramatic 800hp by installing new high-performance turbochargers. Furthermore, the connecting rods of the engine have been fitted with forged high-performance pistons and sport air filters and there's also a new improved fuel pumps set that provide the twin-turbo engine with high-octane fuel. All this is topped off with engine software remapping.

This revised engine system is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. Furthermore, it aids the AMG GT R to speed from 0 to 100km/h in mere 2.9 seconds. Sweet, ain't it?

And as one might have well expected from POSAIDON team, there's an exclusive set of wheels – Evolution One. These come in 10x20-inch and 12x20-inch size and are wrapped by performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires in 285/30R20 on the steering axle and 325/30R20 on the drive axle.

Source: POSAIDON