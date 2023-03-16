Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Stylish design and dynamic driving performance: the new GLC Coupe comes into its own. As the sporty sibling of the GLC SUV, it rounds off the best-selling Mercedes-Benz model range. The first impression, before the GLC Coupe even starts, embodies elegance, dynamism and off-road adventure. Striking proportions, dramatic surfaces and precisely shaped edges define the distinctive design, complemented by a high quality interior. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will arrive in U.S. dealerships later in 2023.

The new GLC Coupe combines sporty performance with high efficiency. It is available as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator for an extra boost and energy recuperation. And the new GLC Coupe is at home on almost any terrain. Whether on- or off-road, it impresses with its comfort and agility thanks to standard sport suspension. Off-road, the Coupe benefits from numerous features such as 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The off-road screen and the "transparent hood" as an element of the standard Surround View 360-degree camera further enhance the driving experience.

The high standards of the new GLC Coupe are evident in every detail. The hardware and software of the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system are even more intuitive.

Brilliant images in the 12.3-inch driver display and 11.9-inch central display make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. The two LCD screens present clear and structured information. The full-screen navigation gives the driver the best possible route guidance. MBUX Augmented Video for navigation is available as an option. A camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The central display shows the moving images and also superimposes virtual objects, information and markers. These include traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and addresses. This makes navigation much easier, especially in city environments.

The "Hey Mercedes" intuitive voice assistant is increasingly effective in responding to natural language and user preferences. Music streaming services can be seamlessly integrated into MBUX, including personal settings1, allowing customers to enjoy a personalized music experience in the vehicle.

The design: Sensual purity, intelligence and emotion

The defining feature of the new GLC Coupe is its sporty silhouette. It is immediately recognizable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. Accentuating the width of the vehicle is the seamless transition from the headlights to the radiator grille. The Mercedes-Benz pattern is standard on the radiator grille cover.

The dramatic surfaces continue to define the exterior design, which is enhanced with precisely shaped edges that accentuate the proportions and the muscular wheel arches. They also strike a balance between elegance and power. The AMG Line package is fitted standard on the new GLC Coupe and features 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels, as well as wheel arch liners in body color. Customers can also personalize the vehicle"s exterior with the available Night package and running boards. Accentuating the width of the vehicle are the two-part tail lights with black and dark red connecting elements, closed off below by the simulated chrome underguard.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

The interior: Modern and sporty

The interior of the new GLC Coupe is equipped with the sporty AMG Line as standard, and showcases a dashboard that is clearly structured. The upper section has a wing-like profile with new, flattened vent outlets. The lower section has a generous trim area that flows seamlessly into the curved center console. The 12.3-inch high-resolution driver display appears to float freely above the wing profile and trim surface. The 11.9-inch central display rises from the center console and likewise appears to float above the trim surface. Like the dashboard, the screen surface is slightly angled towards the driver.

The modern, reductive design of the door panels frames both ends of the dashboard. The door center panel with integrated armrest transitions from a vertical to a horizontal surface. Reflecting the design of the center console, the front section takes the form of a metallic high-tech element. It can be used as a grab or closing handle and houses the power window controls. A new feature is the floating control cluster, into which the door opener and seat adjustment controls are integrated.

The seat design in the new GLC Coupe plays with layers and contoured surfaces, lending them visual lightness. The head restraints and their connection to the backrest with an enclosed cover is redesigned. The interior now also features a standard leather-lined dashboard with Nappa-look. Available trim elements include elegant interpretations of open-pore wood veneers in Natural Grain Walnut, Fineline Anthracite and Natural Grain Black with Aluminum inlays.

Dimensional concept and practical details for day-to-day operating convenience

The dimensions underscore the dynamic and muscular look of the new GLC Coupe. With a length of 187.5 inches (4,763 mm), it is 1.2 inches (31 mm) longer and 0.2 inches (5 mm) higher than its predecessor. The track widths are larger, by 0.2 inches (6 mm) at the front (now 64.1 inches / 1,627 mm) and 0.9 inches (23 mm) at the rear (now 64.6 inches / 1,640 mm). The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. The width has remained the same at 74.4 inches (1,890 mm).

With even more trunk space than before, the GLC Coupe is ready for road trips. The new model features 19.2 cu ft of trunk space behind the second row seats (1.6 cu ft more than the preceding model) and 52.6 cu ft of trunk space with the second row seats folded down (an increase of 3.1 cu ft from the preceding model). The standard EASY-PACK tailgate opens or closes conveniently at the touch of a button using the ignition key, the switch in the driver"s door or the unlocking handle on the tailgate.

Significantly improved aerodynamics

In its aerodynamically most favorable configuration, the minimal drag coefficient of the new GLC Coupe is as low as Cd = 0.27. This makes it three hundredths better than its predecessor (Cd = 0.30). The developers optimized the vehicle with respect to aerodynamic drag and wind noise with the help of extensive digital flow simulations (CFD – computational fluid dynamics) as well as tests in the aeroacoustic wind tunnel.

The new GLC Coupe is a pleasantly quiet vehicle with a serene sound signature and low rolling and wind noise. This is achieved with acoustic optimization of the bodyshell and sophisticated sound insulation. An acoustic membrane in the windshield is standard equipment. Heat and noise insulating glass, included in the optional Pinnacle Line package, meets even higher comfort expectations.

A panoramic sunroof is fitted standard, offering a significantly increased opening area – 2.4 inches longer than its predecessor. If necessary, the sunroof can be covered with the standard roller blind.

Significant upgrades to standard equipment

The standard equipment of the new GLC Coupe now includes the AMG Line package, among a broad range of other new features. This includes large displays, the latest MBUX infotainment system, inductive wireless smartphone charging, heated seats for drivers and passengers, and Burmester® 3D Surround System with Sound Personalization and Music Streaming. In addition, the package logic has been considerably simplified. Features frequently combined by customers in the past are now offered as packages. Where design options such as paint finish, upholstery, trim and wheels are concerned, customers can configure their vehicles individually as before.

Engine: Systematically electrified

The new GLC Coupe is available as a mild hybrid with a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) and 48-volt on-board electrical system. The integrated starter-generator supports the combustion engine especially at low engine speeds and complemented by the turbocharger, delivers outstanding power. The 48- volt on-board electrical system supports hybrid functions such as coasting, boost and energy recovery, for increased efficiency. The engine also starts quickly and comfortably with the help of the ISG, with the start/stop function barely perceptible to the driver.

Suspension: Agility and safety

The dynamically designed suspension system of the new GLC Coupe is based on a new four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. The standard sport suspension and variable steering ratio also contribute to the vehicle"s agile handling.

Assistance systems: Comfort and safety

The latest generation of the Driver"s Assistance2 package contains additional and improved functions and is available as an option. These reduce driver workload in day-to-day situations for more comfortable and safer driving and are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands. For example, the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC can maintain a pre-set distance to vehicles ahead on all road types. The current speed limit can be selected as the speed setting at the push of a button. The Active Brake Assist uses the sensors installed in the vehicle to detect imminent collisions with crossing or oncoming traffic or rear-end collisions. When a dangerous situation is detected, the system can issue an acoustic and visual alert. If the driver fails to brake hard enough, it can also assist by appropriately increasing the braking force or initiating an emergency stop. One of the new features of Active Steering Assist is lane detection with an additional 360-degree camera, which offers advantages especially at low speeds. The stop sign and red traffic light warning functions of the Traffic Sign Assist are new.

Sophisticated parking systems for support during slow maneuvers

Thanks to more powerful environment sensors, the parking systems can better support drivers when maneuvering. The integration of the sensors into MBUX makes operation more intuitive and provides support through the central display. Emergency braking functions also serve to protect other road users for improved road safety.

The Surround View system with 360-degree camera is available as standard. It also includes the "transparent hood" and Active Parking Assist functions with PARKTRONIC. The all-round visibility and parking assistance make it easier to maneuver during the parking process. The central display clearly shows the immediate surroundings. Four cameras (front, rear, both sides) provide the images, which are combined in a virtual bird"s-eye view. In addition, the display shows different viewing angles such as front or rear. The driver decides whether to use the displays to park the vehicle or to let the Active Parking Assist take control.

DIGITAL LIGHT: extremely bright with optional projection functions

The new GLC Coupe has LED High Performance headlamps as standard. DIGITAL LIGHT with projections is available as an optional extra. This technology uses a matrix of LEDs in the headlight unit that can be individually controlled to deliver a targeted and dynamic distribution and control of light in response to conditions. The result is excellent visibility for the driver without impairing that of other road users. The projections function offers extra safety for the driver by projecting guiding lines, symbols and animations and allows communication with other road users.

Off-road with the GLC Coupe

The new GLC Coupe is also suitable for off-road driving and has several new features and systems designed for use off-road. Standard equipment includes an off-road driving mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation).

In off-road mode, the GLC Coupe with the standard Surround View offers a "transparent hood." The central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their steering position. This enables the driver to recognize obstacles in their path such as large rocks or deep potholes sooner and more easily.

The off-road screen mode uses the two displays for clear presentation of information, controls and key functions for off-road conditions. Among other things, the driver display shows inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass, as well as vehicle speed and engine speed. The central display shows the vehicle"s current position on the terrain as well as the steering angle of the front wheels. All the driving functions relevant for off-road operation can be controlled easily on one screen.

High level of passive safety

When it comes to crash safety, the new GLC Coupe meets the stringent Mercedes safety standards.

Together with the familiar PRE-SAFE® protection concepts for frontal and rear impacts, the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side function forms a virtual crumple zone around the vehicle. It is optionally available with Driver"s Assistance package. As only a limited crumple zone is available in the case of a side impact, it pushes the affected driver or front-seat passenger towards the middle of the vehicle and away from the acute danger zone when the system detects a side collision is immediately imminent. To accomplish this, the system inflates air chambers in the side bolsters of the front-seat backrests in a fraction of a second.

All in all, the safety concept of the GLC Coupe is based on an intelligently designed body with a particularly rigid passenger cell, selectively deformable crash structures and situational interaction between the seat belts, belt tensioners and airbag systems. In addition to legal requirements, the vehicle also fulfils internal Mercedes-Benz test requirements and test criteria derived from real accidents.

The occupants are particularly well-protected by the vehicle structure in the event of a crash. The bodyshell concept incorporates all areas – front structure, passenger cell, side walls and floor assembly. All structural elements and body parts are designed to withstand stresses through the material mix and appropriate wall thicknesses. The overall concept leads to homogeneous load distributions and high energy absorption with moderate deceleration acting on the occupants. In addition, sufficient protective space is provided for them.

