All-new GLS has raised the bar one more time by presenting the latest SUV in the lineup. The so-called S-Class among SUVs, the GLS is surely expanding and improving itself. Let's check out what this bad boy has for us, shall we?

Offered with a 6-seat option configuration and larger dimensions, the latest addition to the lineup also features a revised 3.0-liter Inline-6 Turbo engine with EQ Boost and tons of additional engineering changes and upgrades.

The new GLS benefits from sexy interior design, which includes a new-gen steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons, two grab handles and a widescreen dual display with 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster. Optionally, customers can specify their own machine with a Premium Package, which includes Blind Spot Assist, Smartphone Integration, Navigation, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio keyless-go function. The second upgrade pack comes with Active LED Headlamps and Adaptive High Beam Assist, while the Parking Assist Package grants buyers with Active Parking Assist and Surround View Camera.

All along with the handy goodies, Mercedes team has included the so-called Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) function, which, as it seems, plays the role of a game changer. It introduces intelligent Voice Control and Natural Language Understanding and Interior Assistant.

And as it comes to drivetrain system, new GLE comes with a groundbraking intelligent chassis and a revised version of the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension technology. Additional goodies include 4MATIC system and Integrated Starter Generator. The engine provides a total of 362hp and 369lb-ft of torque, with a massive 184lb-ft of torque and 21hp boost.

Neat!

Source: Mercedes-Benz