Mercedes-Benz GLS (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLS, GLS 600 4MATIC and AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ models after the facelift of the GLE and GLE Coupé. The update includes changes to the design, technology and equipment to enhance the comfort, connectivity and overall ambience of the large SUV models. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has a combined fuel consumption of 14.1-13.8 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 320-314 g/km, while the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ has a combined fuel consumption of 13.2-12.8 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 298-289 g/km.

The SUV models have ample exterior dimensions and can accommodate up to seven people across three seat rows. The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS will be available in European dealerships by the end of October 2023, while in the USA, the market launch will commence in mid-September.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS models have an even more striking radiator grille with four louvres galvanised in Silver Shadow. The bumper is more prominent and has integrated air inlet grilles with a surround in high-gloss black. The large simulated underguard has also been redesigned. At the rear, the interior of the lights has three horizontal blocks. The range of wheels now includes a new 20-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheel in Himalayas grey with a high-sheen finish.

Two new leather colors are available for the seven-seater Mercedes-Benz GLS - Catalana beige and Bahia brown. Glossy brown lime wood is now standard for the interior trim finishes, and the MANUFAKTUR glossy black flowing lines piano lacquer, which was previously only available for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, can now also be used for the GLS family from Mercedes-Benz.

The air vents of the GLS have louvres in Silver Shadow, which is a feature also found in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

Mercedes-Benz has adjusted the Off-Road Engineering package to better suit the typical usage of GLS drivers, who mostly drive on paved roads or simple off-road terrains. The package now includes a 30mm increase in ground clearance and an underride guard.

The updated MBUX infotainment system has new display designs. The driver can choose from three styles and three modes to customize the displays. The classic style has the familiar two-tube design between the displays. The sporty style features a red color and a dynamic central rev counter design. The discreet style only shows essential information. Both displays can be customized with seven different color schemes to match the ambient lighting. The central display is still touch-operated and has all the same content as before.

The current MBUX generation's "Off-Road Mode" displays special content like gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle visually. The standard Parking Package with 360-degree camera adds the "transparent bonnet" function. When the Offroad mode is on, the central display presents a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, composed of images from the 360°camera. This "transparent bonnet" function improves obstacle recognition for drivers, especially for large stones or deep potholes on the road ahead.

The GLS has all-wheel drive and a gear ratio for powerful towing. It can tow up to 3.5 tonnes with a tongue weight of up to 140 kg. The trailer coupling has two extra bolts on the ball neck to support a suitable bicycle carrier with a load capacity of 100 kg, including e-bikes.

The GLS offers extra features to help with towing, such as the Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, an updated Trailer menu in the central display, and the Trailer route planner, which helps you find the best route when towing a trailer.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

The top model of the GLS boasts a radiator grille with vertical chrome bars and "Maybach" lettering. Its air inlet grilles have a Maybach pattern and a chrome surround. Additionally, there is a new 23-inch forged wheel option with a Maybach design and forged wheel bolt cover.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach

The Mercedes-Maybach now comes with standard ambient lighting that projects the Mercedes-Maybach pattern. The seat covers have been redesigned with diamond-pattern quilting and specific perforations for added luxury. The Mercedes-Maybach offers exclusive interior color combinations, including MANUFAKTUR crystal white/silver grey pearl and MANUFAKTUR mahogany brown/macchiato beige.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS have the following new features:

New paint options: sodalite blue metallic and MANUFAKTUR alpine grey non-metallic.

Latest steering wheel generation with touch controls on the spokes.

Voice assistant can be activated without saying "Hey Mercedes".

Optional MBUX Multi-Seat Entertainment system provides rear-seat passengers with the same infotainment features as those in the front.

Rear passengers can use up to three touchscreens and have various control options, including the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant.

Two USB ports with 100 W output are available in the rear of the centre console (optional equipment).

ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL (optional in Western Europe) with two-stage filter concept protects against fine dust and other pollutants.

Models and data at a glance:

Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC GLS 580 4MATIC GLS 350 d 4MATIC GLS 450 d 4MATIC Displacement cc 2999 3982 2989 2989 Output kW/hp 280/381 380/517 230/269 270/367 at rpm 5800-6100 5500 3.600-4.800 4000 Add. output (Boost) kW/hp 15/20 16/22 15/20 15/20 Peak torque Nm 500 730 650 750 at rpm 1800-5000 2500-5000 1.350-3.200 1350-2800 Add. torque (Boost) Nm 200 250 200 200 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP l/100 km 11.7-10.2 14.1-13.4 9.1-8.02 9.1-8.02 Combined CO2 emissions, WLTP g/km 266-2322 321-3053 240-2102 240-2102 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.1 4.9 6.7 6.1 Top speed km/h 250 250 238 250