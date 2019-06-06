A High Downforce Kit (HDK) offers a significant visual and aerodynamic upgrade for all McLaren Sports Series machines. Designed exclusively by McLaren Special Operations for 570S Coupe and 570S Spider, the HDK upgrade comprises a rear wing and underfloor guide vanes for a better direct airflow, dynamics and overall sexy appearance.

Fitment of the HDK delivers additional 165lbs of downforce, which further enhances stability in cornering and brings additional confidence in terms of handling at all speeds.

In terms of visual expression, the upgrade does contribute to this neat aggressive and sporty spirit of the vehicle. The rear wing is distinctive and covered with glossy black aluminum pylons with contrasting Palladium Grey inlays. The endplate inserts are also covered in Palladium Grey with silver chromatic MSO logos under the lacquer top coat.

Constructed from carbon fiber, this is definitely a neat addition to the overall sexy and super agile Mclaren lineup of monsters!

Definitely approached with style, the HDK upgrade surely deserves some attention – both in terms of technological advancement and aesthetics. It still amazes us how McLaren team continues to create such engineering solutions that not only improve vehicles' performance capabilities, but also contributes to the overall advancement of engineering technology and solutions!

Source: McLaren