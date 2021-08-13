The Peterson Automotive Museum, with Coker Tire as a presenting sponsor, has announced that it will host a curated display of vehicles from James Hetfield's (Metallica's frontman, singer, and guitarist) personal collection at The Quail. The selection of custom American vehicles comes out of the "Reclaimed Rust" exhibit at the Peterson, which blends Hetfield's expressive tastes in both music and cars.

The Petersen is excited to showcase this collection of beautiful custom vehicles at one of the most renowned automotive events in the world, said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. "Our exhibit ‘Reclaimed Rust' is a love letter to legendary rocker James Hetfield's two most prominent forms of expression and we are delighted to expand its reach to Monterey.

Some of the vehicles on display include 1936 Auburn Speedster replica "Slow Burn," 1937 Ford Coupe "Crimson Ghost," 1939 Packard "Aquarius," 1953 Buick Skylark "Skyscraper" and 1956 Ford F-100 "Str8edge."

We're proud to help support the Petersen Automotive Museum bring rock legend James Hetfield's amazing collection to the lawns of Quail Lodge & Golf Club this year, said Wade Kawasaki, Chief Executive Officer of Legendary Companies – Coker Tire's parent company. "The Quail is one of the pinnacle events of Monterey Car Week and this collection of extraordinary customs is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

"Reclaimed Rust" is on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum until November, 7th and will showcase some of Hetfield's personalized hot rod machines complemented by guitars, photos, and other memorabilia. Hetfield is a lifelong vehicle enthusiast and views his own collection as a form of artistic expression and creativity.