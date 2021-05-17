The Peterson Automotive Museum has announced an upcoming two-part exhibition show in partnership with renowned Porsche-focused theme events. The first exclusive exhibition is called Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery," and will include some bespoke supercars and restomod classics. The second one will reveal the legacy of Porsche 956 and 962 models.

Back in 1939, Alois Ruf Sr. founded AUTO RUF, a service garage located in the Bavarian town of Pfaffenhausen, Germany. When his son Alois Ruf Jr. became the director in 1974, he released the first RUF-modified Porsche. Since this moment, RUF has twice held the title "World's Fastest Production Car" with the BTR and CTR. Some of the brand's latest vehicles including the CTR Anniversary and SCR are designed, engineered, and manufactured exclusively by RUF using their own parts, including chassis, engine, transmission, and body.

"Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery" will open to the public on May 15, 2021, and be on display in The Vault presented by Hagerty. The RUF vehicles on display will include a 1990 RUF CTR Yellowbird, a 2012 RUF CTR3 ClubSport, a 2007 RUF Turbo R Cabriolet, a 2016 RUF Turbo R Ltd, a 2016 RUF Ultimate, a 1994 RUF RCT EVO narrow body, a 1994 RUF RCT EVO wide body and a 2015 RUF RT12R.

Source: Peterson Automotive Museum