MG Motor UK, one of UK's fast growing brands, presents its latest project: a new MG3 vehicle that would replace the current flagship model and would showcase new design, technologies and utility gadgets. And given that there are tons of personalization features, we are eager to find out more about this vehicle.

First of all, the MK3 will be offered in three versions: Explore, Excite and Exclusive. All three trim levels are geared with Bluetooth, large color touchscreen, smartphone incorporation, DAB radio and steering wheel controls. However, Exclusive pack adds a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines. Sweet.

Starting with relatively low price, MG3 would also try to appeal to enthusiasts with sexy design. The whole visual concept has undergone an extensive update and now showcases star-rider grille with neat frames and brand's notable logo, clean lines and sporty expression. The interior, on the other hand, is practical, spacious and stylish. In fact, new MG3 offers one of the roomiest cabins in the supermini segment with class-leading head and leg room. The revised design has aided designers and engineers to pump up the space to a total of 285 liters of capacity.

So, what do you think about the new guy? We surely believe that this one would be a proud family member and would push the boundaries even further. Enjoy!

