MG Cyberster (2025)

MG Cyberster

MG has announced its plan to produce a new high-performance electric sports car, called Cyberster, at Auto Shanghai 2023. The two-seater roadster marks a long-awaited return to sportscar production by the iconic MG brand. The Cyberster is designed to be modern and forward-facing with a powerful all-electric powertrain and advanced driver technology features.

Carl Gotham, the Advanced Design Director at the Marylebone design studio in London, said that they aimed to create a new roadster that would appeal to a new generation of sports car drivers and give the MG brand a fresh and exciting new direction. The design of the Cyberster was intended to pay homage to MG's rich sports car heritage while also incorporating modern features and electric powertrains.

Cyberster's design honors MG's past, featuring a long hood, low front, and curved surfaces. Additionally, it adds unique elements, such as scissor doors and a Kammback rear design.

2025 MG Cyberster

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK’s Commercial Director says that it is the perfect time to introduce an MG that reconnects with their performance DNA, and is designed to excite the driver on every level. MG is ready for an electric, sporting future and this is the perfect way to begin celebrating their 100th anniversary.

Cyberster is expected to be available for sale in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024.