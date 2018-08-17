Let's talk about a supercar that is, above all, super efficient. Summer visitors of the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu can witness Volkswagen's latest and definitely strangest vehicle – the XL1 Hybrid that offers cutting-edge low emissions, smooth driving experience and advanced technologies. So, let's delve into Volkswagen's ideas, shall we?

Presented as a Super Efficiency Vehicle, the XL1 is fitted with both electric motor and a compact 800cc two-cylinder diesel engine, paired to a dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox, delivering power to the rear wheels. As you might well expect, being a super-duper ecologically friendly machine, the XL1 can be driven solely on electric power for about 30 miles with a single charge. However, once the battery power drops below 14%, the diesel motor engages and together the vehicle can make a pretty impressive run of up to 340 miles with a single gallon of diesel. Neat!

By now you should have noticed the body style. It resembles a Jetta in wheelchair. Frankly said, we are unimpressed by the design work – the vehicle really looks as it would not live without the aid of a lifesaving system. However, Volkswagen team came up with an explanation and sort of an excuse: the body shell is constructed from carbon fiber reinforced polymer, and all component weight a fraction of the steel equivalents. And by installing polycarbonate windows, the XL1 has reached super-low overall weight: 795kg. Although we do understand the intention behind the lightweight construction, we still believe that the design hasn't reached its prime state and form.

However, we are still eager to see this guy performing. Although not super-impressive performance rates are recorded, we see the results as satisfactory and capable of doing the job just fine – XL1 can speed from 0 to 62mph in 11.9 seconds and chase an electronically limited top speed of 99mph. Not bad for an efficient vehicle, right?

Named as "car of the future, built today", XL1 is a result of almost two centuries of hard work – the first concept was revealed back in 2002 and the second seven years later in 2009 and featured tandem seating, while the 2011 version was offered as staggered side-by-side seats. Neat!

Source: Volkswagen