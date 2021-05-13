MINI continues to expand its range and announces a successor to the open-top four-seater.

As the electrified technologies advance, the latest edition of the MINI Convertible quickly became one of the most popular in the segment and impresses audiences with advanced technologies and smart utility solutions. MINI Convertible is available with three powerful and efficient engines with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. The Cooper comes with a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine delivering 136hp, the Cooper S 2.0-litre 4-cylinder with 178hp and the most powerful John Cooper Works with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, with an output of 170kW/231hp.

Bernd Körber, Head of the MINI brand said, The MINI Convertible has a large and particularly loyal fan base. This is also shown by the great demand for the latest, freshly updated model. We are therefore firmly convinced of the success of this vehicle concept for the future.

After the first version was shown at the British Motor Show in Birmingham in 1992, a convertible version was added to the classic Mini for the first time. Then, after the relaunch of the brand in 2001, fans received what they wanted and MINI Convertible was launched in 2004 and has been one of the best-selling four-seat convertibles in the world ever since.

Source: MINI