The Automobili Pininfarina Battista hyper GT continues to impress skeptics and enthusiasts with its capabilities and the latest achievement is that the pure-electric hyper GT car has earned the "Electric Dream" award by Electrifying.com.

The fully-electric Battista took home the award given by a demanding panel of juries, consistent of experts in the field of motorsport. The award comes as the vehicle's testing programs are about to finish, and some selected clients can give a feedback for vehicle's capabilities.

Also, the achievement follows the recent launch of Automobili Pininfarina London, which increases the company's global footprint with the appointment of Jardine Motors Group as its London and the southern UK retail partner. Meanwhile, potential clients were offered the opportunity to take to the passenger seat of the Battista hyper GT at Goodwood Motor Circuit to get their first feel of the car's advanced performance rates.

