The Automobili Pininfarina Battista hyper GT takes home one more award
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista hyper GT continues to impress skeptics and enthusiasts with its capabilities and the latest achievement is that the pure-electric hyper GT car has earned the "Electric Dream" award by Electrifying.com.
The fully-electric Battista took home the award given by a demanding panel of juries, consistent of experts in the field of motorsport. The award comes as the vehicle's testing programs are about to finish, and some selected clients can give a feedback for vehicle's capabilities.
Also, the achievement follows the recent launch of Automobili Pininfarina London, which increases the company's global footprint with the appointment of Jardine Motors Group as its London and the southern UK retail partner. Meanwhile, potential clients were offered the opportunity to take to the passenger seat of the Battista hyper GT at Goodwood Motor Circuit to get their first feel of the car's advanced performance rates.
Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer, said: We're really excited to be given this award by Electrifying.com, it absolutely reinforces what we believe we have achieved with the Battista. We have always strived to create a pure-electric hyper GT that delivers desire and elicits the feeling of aspiration from future owners when they first see and experience the car. The great thing is that Battista Is now much more than a dream, as we continue apace with its development programme in Italy.