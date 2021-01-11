Future MINI vehicle architectures will allow the extreme performance of the John Cooper Works brand to be experienced with electric powertrains as well as combustion engines. The evolution of the MINI model range is focused on the ongoing expansion of electric mobility and offering new opportunities to experience the brand's trademark driving enjoyment.

MINI is already making great strides when it comes to electric mobility. The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid model (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.0 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 45 – 40 g/km) led to five percent of the brand's total sales being electrified. Following the highly successful launch of the MINI Electric (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km), this share doubled to around ten per cent within just a few months. Based on this experience, and looking ahead to future technology, MINI is now preparing the next step in the development of electric John Cooper Works models.

"With the MINI Electric, we've shown how well brand-typical driving enjoyment and electric mobility can be combined," says Bernd Körber, Head of the MINI brand. "Now it's time to translate the passion for performance of the John Cooper Works brand to electromobility. That's why we're working to develop concepts for electric John Cooper Works models."

The current focus on the development of a MINI John Cooper Works Electric demonstrates just how important electric mobility is in terms of the brand's future direction – the goal is a unique blend of sustainability, performance and passion. "John Cooper Works models with conventional combustion engines will still continue to have an important role to play, to make sure we're addressing the wishes and needs of performance enthusiasts all around the world," says Bernd Körber. "With this new focus on electric performance, we're also creating the opportunity to sharpen the distinctive profile of the John Cooper Works brand more than ever before."