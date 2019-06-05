Mitsubishi L200 Challenger is the latest and greatest model in the heavy-duty lineup. Already available to order, the machine goes on sale this autumn.

Based on the popular Mitsubishi L200 Warrior, the new Challenger comes with three colors – white, grey and black and features neat black 17-inch alloy wheels and bespoke black detailing for the grille, front bumper, front fog lamps, wheel arch extensions, side steps, door mirrors, door handles and rear bumper.

In terms of interior, Mitsubishi L200 Challenger comes with matching black leather interior, seven-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, DAB radio and integrated reversing camera.

Additional standard features include keyless operation, bi-xenon headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-zone climate control, lane departure warning, hill start assist and trailer stability assistance.

And as it comes to drivetrain system, L200 Challenger utilizes the proven Super-Select 4WD system, which allows users to change from two-wheel drive to four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 100km/h. Powered by Mitsubishi's trustworthy 180hp, 430Nm 2.4-liter turbo diesel engine, coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox, L200 Challenger is capable of towing up to 3.5 tonnes and has a payload of one tonne, which still classifies it as a commercial vehicle.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors