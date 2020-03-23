New Mitsubishi L200 has been named "Best Pick-Up" at this year's Business Vans of the Year Awards 2020. In its sixth consecutive year, the Business Vans awards are judged by an independent panel of professionals from the commercial vehicle segment, reflecting the real needs of customers, tradespeople, businesses and commercial fleets in the SME sector.

The jury recognized L200 and Mitsubishi Motors in general for the innovative technology it incorporates in the vehicles – specifically, the judges were impressed with the brand's renowned 4WD ability, praised the comprehensive five-year warranty and three-year assistance package, all along with the advanced fuel economy capabilities.

Offered with a smooth starting price, Mitsubishi L200 lineup is one of the most capable and versatile models in the segment and offers car-like levels of driving dynamics, and state-of-the-art safety systems that altogether make L200 one of the best solutions for business users and people who look for practicality and versatility without compromising comfort and pleasure of driving and running costs.

It seems that Mitsubishi team has managed to retain its positions as one of the best manufacturers out there - not only the brand showcased some appealing models recently but also revealed new engineering solutions, advanced technologies, and overall determination for the better and more pleasurable driving experience.

Source: Mitsubishi