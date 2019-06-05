Kia Motors has released the first image of the all-new XCeed urban crossover. The vehicle is scheduled to be fully revealed later in June 2019 and until then we are left with a single photo of the vehicle.

What we know so far is that the super sexy and coupe-like appearance of the XCeed is a product of brand's European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany and it was designed by Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe. The blend of ride height and lower hip point do contribute to a sporty expression and driving position, while the classic SUV features ensure safe, pleasurable and overall satisfactory driving experience.

Definitely the more emotional and dynamic styling would bring more enthusiasts and buyers. As for drivetrain system and interior features, we don't have a clue what they would be like, but we are pretty sure that the sexy exterior concept will be accompanied by such striking features and goodies.

All-new Kia XCeed will be fully revealed on 26 June. Additional specifications and pricing will be confirmed due upcoming press releases and official claims by Kia Motors team.

Source: Kia Motors