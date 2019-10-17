Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., the fastest-growing Asian brand in the US has announced the finalist in the 2020 Family Green Car of the Year! The winner is the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and it takes home the price for a second consecutive year! Let's find out more!

The award was presented for the first time at the 2019 San Antonio Auto & Truck Show and recognizes the environmental performance of the contestants. Each finalist vehicle, by virtue or for its green attributes can a Green Car Product of Excellence.

The Outlander PHEV itself, remains one of the best-selling plug-in hybrid SUVs in the market today. The vehicle brings together superior efficiency and handling, ensured by Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control System. The PHEV boasts a 22-mile all-electric driving range mated to a gas motor to combine for an EPA estimated 74 MPG-E. The S-AWC system was especially modified for the Outlander PHEV's twin-electric motor configuration in order to allow maximum performance and superior traction and safety, especially in harsh weather conditions.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has also received Green Car Journal's 2019 Green SUV of the year and numerous more awards and recognitions! Sweet!

Source: Mitsubishi