On April 1, 2014 Mitsubishi team launched its all-new Outlander PHEV. With its competitive price and high standard specs, the vehicle has managed to impress both sceptics and enthusiasts, thanks to its advanced technologies and new generation of plug-in hybrid drivetrain system. The vehicle was an instant success with 10,000 amassed registrations within the first ten months!

Six years later, the Outlander PHEV remains the best-seller in the world, having constantly reaching new heights of popularity and registered sales. With a growing acceptance of the need for people to switch to more sustainable lifestyles, the role of the plug-in hybrid becomes more and more important. Some of the recent Mitsubishi surveys reveal that majority of customers prefer electric vehicles due to the fact that they reduce fuel use and lower emissions.

Now, the latest generation of Outlander PHEV is fitted with brand's latest 2.4-liter Atkinson-cycle petrol unit and a more powerful EV system that helps the vehicle to achieve WLTP CO2 emissions of mere 46g/km and a 28-mile EV range. With the average office being in less than 10 miles away from home, it is completely possible for drivers to drive from home to work and from work to home without even using a single drop of petrol in the run. How cool is that?

Source: Mitsubishi