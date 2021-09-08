Mitsubishi Motors North America announced that the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has been awarded the highest possible safety rating, the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS, by the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The award applies to all vehicles built after June 2021, after which the brand made some adjustments to the headlight aiming.

The Institute for Highway Safety is an independent and non-profit organization that researches, performs, and accesses safety ratings and crash tests of production vehicles. As for the award itself, the TSP+ is given to the vehicles that meet all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side-impact, roof strength, and head restraint tests.

Furthermore, vehicles must be available with a front-crash prevention system and through it to receive a superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.

The all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the most connected, best-equipped vehicle we have ever sold in the U.S., and today, IIHS confirms it is among the safest vehicles on the road, said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin, With this designation, and the industry's only standard third-row seating, Outlander is a great choice for modern families, and we can be really proud of that.

The all-new Outlander offers a wide array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience and safety. MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.

Depending on trim level, Outlander also offers Forward Collision Mitigation, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Stability Assist, and a Multiview Camera system.