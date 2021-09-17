Mopar team announces its latest and exclusive factory-backed and super-high quality accessories for the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L presents a great opportunity for customization and personalization, said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care, Across the entire Jeep Grand Cherokee L lineup, we offer 75 factory-backed, quality-tested accessories. The Jeep brand continues to shatter expectations of the full-size SUV segment with the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America, Now with a third row of seating for the first time, the newest iteration of the most awarded SUV ever is designed and engineered to deliver an unmatched combination of even more legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out.

The full set of goodies include:

New 21-inch wheels (82215994AA | $550 each): Mopar-unique, 21-inch, Granite Crystal wheels feature a five-spoke, triple-split design and include a matching Jeep center cap.

New side steps (82216146AD | $750): Fully integrated side steps, especially designed to flow with the vehicle's design. Made from black galvanized steel with stainless steel and chrome-flashed overlay, the steps are then powder-coated for a durable finish. The steps attach with three mounting brackets and stud plates on each side, with no drilling required.

Roof-mount cargo basket (TCCAN859 | $350): Providing extra storage capacity when out on the trails, this Canyon version roof basket is 44 inches long x 39 inches wide x 6.5 inches high and features the Jeep logo. Its low-profile design with an integrated wind deflector helps air flow efficiently over cargo. Maximum load capacity is 150 pounds. Mopar cross bars (detailed below) are required to install the roof basket and use of a Mopar basket net (detailed below) to secure cargo is recommended.

Roof-rack cross bars (82216036AB | $300): Black roof-rack cross bars (two per kit) fit vehicles equipped with production side rails and enables attachment of all Mopar roof-mount carriers. Cross bars are finished with a durable powder coat.

Cargo-basket net (82209422AB | $54): Net stretches over the cargo basket to keep contents securely in place. The durable, black, elastic net is held in place with 14 plastic hooks.

Watersport carrier (TCKAY883 | $200): Watersport carrier can transport a kayak, surfboard or sailboard and has multi-position cradles to fit flat or curved hulls. Carrier comes complete with latching and a push-button nylon strap to retain cargo. The accessory attaches easily to Mopar roof-rack cross bars (detailed above).

Bike carrier (TCOES599 | $200): Upright, roof-mounted bike carrier fits one bicycle. Automatic, self-adjusting jaws provide perfect clamping every time. Accommodates bike frames up to 3-1/8 inch in diameter.

Tent kit (82212604 | $390): Blue and gray tent has a 10-by-10-foot sleeping area, overhead storage net, inside pockets, two doors, three large mesh windows, exterior canopy (7 feet by 6 feet), 7-by-6-foot screened room, and a carrying case for easy storage.

Splash guards (Front - 82216018AB | Rear - 82216019AB | $65): Molded-black splash guards (two per set) protect the vehicle from road spray and debris. Rear set features Jeep logo.

All-weather floor mats (82216152AC | $260): Heavy-duty rubber, all-weather floor mats feature a bucket-style design to provide full coverage of carpet in the vehicle's footwells. Included are two front-row mats, two second-row mats and one third-row runner mat. Mats are black and feature the Jeep logo.

Rear-seat entertainment (82216033AA | $1,625): Rear-seat entertainment includes a roof-mounted DVD player with 10-inch display screen. Also included in the kit is a Seal Gray bezel, mounting bracket with hardware, two Bluetooth headphones and one Bluetooth remote control.

Pet kennel (82213729AC | $190): Collapsible kennel keeps pets secure while traveling. Black nylon mesh construction includes two pockets, carrying handle, three doors, webbing zipper pulls and straps.

Cargo liner (82216020AA | $165): Vinyl cargo liner is black and designed to cover the backs of the second- and/or third-row seats when they are folded down. The liner features the Jeep logo and comes with a storage bag.

Cargo tray (82216149AC | $150): Molded cargo tray covers the entire rear-cargo area behind the third-row seat in order to protect vehicle carpet from water, mud, dirt, grime and stains. Tray is black and features the Jeep logo.