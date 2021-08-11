CT4-Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are still the fastest Cadillac production models up to date and now receive an upgrade with new gadgets, performance rates and technological approaches.

As it comes particularly to the CT5-V Blackwing, it is the most powerful Cadillac vehicle to that moment and has a top speed of 200mph, while its smaller sibling, the CT4-V is the most powerful vehicle in the subcompact division.

Furthermore, the CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded and hand-assembled 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that generates a total of 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), while the CT4-V Blackwing is driven by a Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V-6, which is rated 472 hp (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm).

The six-speed gearbox used in each vehicle is also special – it features unique gear-cut changes that enhance the quietness and durability, compared to other models. There's also an optional 10-speed automatic that was also fine-tuned for performance driving.

Also, the two models come with functional aerodynamics such as the available carbon-fiber aero package, advanced performance braking system, and upgraded Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential, optimized for each driving mode and each Performance Traction Management setting. The engineers have also included a fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control (MR 4.0).

When it comes to luxury and technology, the V-Series Blackwing models offer the following: