New Kia Sorento was chosen the winner at the 2021 "Women's World Car of the Year" (WWCOTY) awards in the category of Best Large SUV. This is the second year for Kia to win the WWCOTY awards after receiving Best Urban Car for its XCeed model and Best Green Car for the Soul EV last year.

The panel of experts examines a total of nine categories and the winner is determined after a final vote. The jury of WWCOTY is composed of 50 top female automobile journalists across 38 countries and five continents. The event is founded by Sandy Myhre in New Zealand almost a decade ago and aims at identifying the best vehicles of the year based on a set of requirements.

As it comes to this year's winner, Sorento, it was one of the three vehicles shortlisted for the category. It managed to achieve victory due to its advanced safety features, overall high quality, competitive price, elegant design and overall environmental impact.

In fact, Sorento is also the first vehicle in Kia's midsize SUV lineup to feature an advanced electrified engine and improved overall performance. The technology behind the powertrain allows the large vehicle to maximize cargo and luggage space and makes Sorento one of the most versatile vehicles on the market today.

The all-new Sorento lineup is already available across Kia's dealership network and comes with numerous options for engine setup. Some include hybrid, diesel and Plug-in Hybrid.