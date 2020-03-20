Citroen has been awarded two prestigious titles in this year's 2020 Business Vans Awards, with Berlingo Van and Dispatch winning "Best Small Trades Van" and "Best Large Trades Van" respectively. In fact, this is the second consecutive year that the Berlingo Van was recognized at the event.

Citroen Berlingo Van was honored the award for its generous equipment levels, efficiency and innovation features. The same can be said for Dispatch – the jury was impressed with the quality of the build and the extended list of standard features.

These awards are the sixth and the seventh ones for the brand – alongside with the advanced vans, Citroen has received awards and recognitions for C3 Aircross Compact SUV, Grand C4 SpaceTourer and the Berlingo passenger vehicle. Sweet!

As it comes to the Berlingo Van itself, it can be specified with four trim levels – X, Worker, Enterprise and Driver. Since its launch date back in 2018, the Enterprise has accounted for more than 90 percent of the sales. Some of the standard specifications include air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, an alarm, one-touch electric window, heated and electrically folding door mirrors, tire pressure monitor, EXTENSO modular folding passenger seat with pivoting writing table and load-through bulkhead.

On the other hand, Dispatch, also available with the same trim levels, comes with BlueHD 12 S&S EAT8 M Enterprise drivetrain system. Something more, the vehicle is available in three lengths – XS being the shortest and XL the longest.

Source: Citroen