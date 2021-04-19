Genesis officially introduced the brand's first-ever EV model, the electrified G80 at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition.

The vehicle is based on the heritage of the G80 with its Athletic Elegance design concept and comes with an alternative electric powertrain and adopts the latest technologies to deliver high levels of performance and convenience.

The G80 is still the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and this latest addition provides exceptional range and convenience. Based on the NEDC standard, the estimated maximum range per charge is more than 500km and the 350kW rapid charging enables some fast charging measured at 22 minutes from 10% to 80%.

Furthermore, the electrified G80 comes with an AWD system, which allows not only dynamic driving but also enhanced performance flexibility. Also, the Disconnector Actuator System can connect or disconnect the motor and driveshaft based on the different driving conditions, enabling the vehicle to switch from RWD and AWD to reduce the unnecessary loss and increase efficiency.

Additional features include the V2L feature that enables customers to use electric power of 3.6 kW, which is higher than the level of the average household, making it possible to use the vehicle as an electric source for different kinds of uses.

Electrification seems to be the key strategy for Genesis and as it seems, this is only the beginning of the brand's EV portfolio expansion.

Source: Genesis