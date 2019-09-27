New Nissan TITAN full-size pickup has undergone a comprehensive redesign program and now showcases tons of new features, revised exterior design and tons of new cutting-edge technologies and gadgets. Let's see what else Nissan has prepared for us in 2020!

Exterior design

2020 TITAN has received its notable looks at the Nissan Design America plant in La Jolla, Calif. By following the "Powerful Warrior" design concept, engineers have managed to grant the new family member with a solid-beam construction and commanding presence with a high-tech appearance.

The revised TITAN offers three grille designs and 120 per cent more light output in low beam, to begin with. In terms of expression, the vehicle features revised front bumper, fog lights, and wheel design. Also, the new interlocking frame grille and surround is exclusively designed to convey strength, boldness and precision and at the same time it enhances the cooling performance for the massive 5.6-liter V8 power unit.

Additionally, the vehicle is offered with a choice of three new body finishes - Red Alert, Baja Storm, and Cardinal Red Metallic (premium color). The carryover colors include Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Pearl White TriCoat (premium color), Glacier White and Deep Blue Pearl.

Interior design

This time both designers and engineers have focused on delivering us a sense of commanding technology. This concept blends hand crafted details and premium finishes. TITAN's cabin features an 8.0-inch central area display and a larger Integrated Command Center with 9-inch WXGA touchscreen with WXGA resolution – it is higher than HD. Furthermore, there are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems, WiFi router and NissanConnect suite.

Also, every 2020 TITAN comes with a 12-speaker Fender Premium Audio system with a 485-wat 9-channel amplifier with Panasonic Acoustic Motion Control. Neat. There's also front and rear Zero Gravity seats that help maximize posture positioning for enhanced comfort during long distance driving.

Drivetrain system

2020 TITAN is powered by a 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gasoline power unit that produces a total of 400hp and 413lb-ft of torque. Both output ratings are considered as the best in class. Furthermore, the engine utilizes Nissan's exclusive VVEL (Variable Valve Even and Lift) technology, which blends hydraulic-controlled variable valve timing and electronically controlled variable valve lift on the intake side to ensure quick response.

This engine is mated to a new 9-speed automatic gearbox with a final gear ratio of 3.692:1 – it provides more torque at the wheels in any given gear and contributes to smother and quicker acceleration. The larger range also means that there's better range coverage for optimal power on standing starts and at cruising speeds.

2020 TITAN also adopts cutting-edge safety and driver-assist functions. Such are Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Limited-Slip Differential and electronic locking rear differential. Safety features include Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver assist functions. Such are includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.

Additional utilities include – Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Traffic Sign Recognition. Nissan's innovative Rear Door Alert is standard on all grade levels. And, the 2020 TITAN now includes eight air bags (versus the previous six) and four seat belt pretensioners (versus the previous two).

Offered in King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations and five grade levels – S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve, the vehicle is ready to hit the roads!

Source: Nissan