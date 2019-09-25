With the DBX's debut drawing closer and closer, Aston Martin team's first SUV has entered the final stages of the comprehensive test regime. With extensive everyday real-world driving and high-performance track evaluation, chief engineer Matt Becker and his team has focused their development energy towards ensuring the broad dynamics of the DBX.

And while conducting durability tests at the demanding Nürburgring race circuit, DBX has delivered cornering speeds on par with brand's most advanced sportscar, the Vantage. The new SUV unit also has managed to achieve braking agility similar to the Super GT and DBS Superleggera. This all means that the new DBX unit blends performance of a sporty car and the comfort of a SUV.

Additionally, DBX will come with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 unit, exclusively fine-tuned for this particular project. This system will deliver maximum of 550hp and 700Nm of torque and can chase a top speed of 324km/h.

What is also special about the upcoming SUV is the massive and broad acoustic tone that the exhaust system can produce. This is due to the fact that engineers have used a deep bass with increasing mi-tones, which result on auditory exhilaration, especially in the sporty driving modes. Cool!

New DBX is expected to be unveiled this December. Stick with us for more information!

Source: Aston Martin