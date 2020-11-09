Despite the challenges of 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic, new research by DS Automobiles has revealed almost a quarter of the UK public (24%) are still likely to make a premium purchase over the next twelve months. According to the poll, respondents plan to invest over £3,500 on average to procure items including jewellery, technology, designer clothing and holidays; while over a quarter of those surveyed (28.3%) are looking to purchase a new car.

When making a premium purchase decision, 60% of respondents cited the price point as the most important factor, in addition to other aspects including the materials used (42%), the brand name (39%) and the reputation of the brand product or service (39%).

And it seems provenance is also important to us when purchasing luxury goods, Parisian brands topped the table in the survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll; with a quarter of respondents associating the French capital with luxury goods. One third of the UK public also believe Paris is the most stylish capital in the world (33%)* beating the likes of Milan (23%), London (19%) and New York (9%).

When asked about making a premium car purchase specifically, nearly half of those surveyed stated high levels of interior technology and features as the main qualities they look for when making a decision, with standout design (35%) coming in second on the list. Other desirable qualities included high performance powertrains and the use of fine interior materials such as leather and crystal glass. DS Automobiles is leading the way when it comes to the very best in French know-how and avant-garde style through its DS 7 CROSSBACK, the Premium SUV.

As a celebration of Paris, the interior of DS 7 CROSSBACK is faithful to the DS philosophy of personalisation. With sculpted shapes and the intricate aesthetics of its alloy wheels to its elegantly contrasting lines and jewellery inspired DS ACTIVE LED VISION headlights, the model presents the very best in French savoir-faire.

Head of Product at DS Automobiles, Vince Clisham said: "It's no surprise that Paris has been voted the most stylish capital by the UK public as it is well known for producing the very best in premium goods, be it cars, fashion, cosmetics or jewellery.

Every DS model we produce is built with French savoir-faire in mind, meaning that from the way the car is designed to how it performs is all with a premium look and feel in mind, to provide our customers with the ultimate driving experience."