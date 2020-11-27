As the long nights draw in, new analysis by DS Automobiles shows that the risk of a fatal accident is five times greater between 7pm and 7am*, owing to poor visibility, headlight dazzle and fatigue.

In 2019, the rate of fatal accidents at night was approaching 40%, despite night-time journeys accounting for just one fifth of total journeys in the UK.

DS Automobiles is highlighting the danger of night driving on UK roads during the winter months to showcase its suite of innovative technologies; including DS ACTIVE LED VISION and DS NIGHT VISION.

The premium French car brand analysed the rate of fatal accidents in 2019 against the Department for Transport traffic flow index to calculate the risk of a fatal accident against hourly traffic volumes in the UK.

During the winter months, there is an increased risk of accidents on the UK's roads, due to factors including poor weather, limited visibility and night blindness, also known as nyctalopia, a condition which means your eyes are unable to adapt sufficiently to low-light conditions.

At 50mph, the DS 7 CROSSBACK covers more than 22 metres per second. At that speed at night, the driver cannot spot every potential danger. To improve the safety of the driver and their passengers, DS NIGHT VISION provides enhanced visibility, thanks to an infrared camera positioned in the grille.

Artificial intelligence analyses the camera footage in real-time and interprets the behaviour of pedestrians or livestock up to 100 metres away, on the carriageway and at the sides of the road. The picture is then represented on the large digital instrument panel in front of the driver, using thermal imagery to clearly illuminate obstacles on the screen.

Meanwhile, DS ACTIVE LED VISION headlights feature a main projector headlamp, together with a cluster of three LEDs that rotate 180° to aid the driver by focusing the light on the road. At night, the beam adapts in width and range to the road conditions and vehicle speed. Six lighting modes are available and selected automatically by the system: Parking, Town Beam, Country Beam, Motorway Beam, Adverse Beam and High Beam.

By lighting up the road more effectively and over a greater distance, drivers and passengers alike benefit from greater levels of safety, without causing headlight dazzle for other road users.

Alain Descat, Managing Director of DS Automobiles UK, said: "The DS E-TENSE range features some of the most cutting-edge automotive technology available today. With safety features including DS ACTIVE LED VISION and DS NIGHT VISION on the DS 7 CROSSBACK, and DS MATRIX LED VISION system available on DS 3 CROSSBACK, the range is designed to help make driving at night safer.

"What's more, our avant-garde design is inspired by Paris – the City of Lights – which means our cars are not only equipped with segment-first technologies but our unique lights and welcome signature look great too."