The Peterson Automotive Museum will present an exclusive exhibit, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie franchise with a diverse collection of iconic screen-used machines. Opening September 25, 2021, in the Mullin Grand Salon gallery, Bond in Motion will be the largest official Bond vehicle display to date in the U.S., and will feature more than 30 cars, motorcycles, boats, submarines, helicopters and even scale filming models of aircraft from an array of both classic and contemporary Bond films.

Some of the show's highlights will include Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), 1985 Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights (1987), 1999 BMW Z8 from The World Is Not Enough (1999), and the 2019 Aston Martin DB10 fromSpectre (2015).

James Bond is an international pop culture icon and the vehicles he drives are an integral part of his character, said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges, The Petersen is excited to showcase so many of the series' most well-known vehicles. We are sure that there will be something to satisfy every generation of Bond fan.

Bond in Motion was created as a collab between EON Productions and The Ian Fleming Foundation, with some support from Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). The idea is to how the vehicles featured in the Bond movies contributed to each movie's popularity and legacy.

Prior to the public opening, the Petersen will host an opening reception on the evening of September 23 with live entertainment, and gourmet appetizers and cocktails.

The exhibit will replace the Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit in the Mullin Grand Salon gallery on the first floor of the museum and will run through October 30, 2022. It will also provide a space for screenings, panel discussions and lectures related to the Bond franchise.