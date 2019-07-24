The Peterson Automotive Museum will host two days of special events celebrating the life and accomplishment of former Chevy chief engineer and racer Zora Arkus-Duntov, a.k.a. the "Father of the Corvette". This two-day celebration will feature some premium events, which will display the new 2020 Corvette Stingray, a VIP reception, exclusive Corvette rally event, Corvette car show and a special panel for discussion.

As you might know, 2020 Corvette Stingray is the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette and is by far the most powerful Corvette ever produced. The vehicle features a large next-gen 6.2-liter Small Block V8 LT2 engine that produces a total of 495hp and 475lb-ft of torque. What is special about this mid-engine platform is the fact that it allows greater handling performance and also contributes to this bold and futuristic sporty expression.

SEE ALSO: Nissan unveils new 2020 Rogue lineup - here are highlights!

On Saturday, July, 27 at the Sportsman VIP Night event the exclusive new Corvette will be on display along with some historic machines. There will be gourmet food and exclusive gifts for participants. And on Sunday the next day, at the Constellation Rally event, a silver 1961 Corvette will take place in the race and there will also be a Corvette car show and a panel discussion.

Source: Chevrolet