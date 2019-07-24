Nissan team announced details about new 2020 Rogue lineup. Available in three well-equipped grade levels, S, SV and SL, each one offers a highly desirable blend of compact size and comfortable interior ambience.

The Rogue lineup is one of Nissan's top-selling models and features tons of exclusive technologies as brand's own Intelligent Mobility suite with ProPILOT Assist. SV and SL grades also feature Nissan Safety Shield 360, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Furthermore, new Rogue features sexy exterior with body-color heated mirrors, integrated signals, a rear spoiler, privacy glass and roof rails. 2020 Rogue also comes with a neat panoramic moonroof and Nissan's own V-Motiongrille and headlights with LED signature Daytime Running Lights. Of course, all trim levels come with sexy 17- 18- or 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

In terms of interior, Rogue offers a premium look and feel. Among the exclusive D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter, drivers will enjoy the services of NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All 2020 Rogue machines are geared with a responsive 2.5-liter 4-cylinder power unit that generates a total of 170hp and 175lb-ft of torque. The engine is matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with standard Sport Mode and an Eco switch. Fuel economy is rated at 26mpg city, 33mpg highway and 27mpg combined.

Source: Nissan