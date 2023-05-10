Porsche 718 Spyder RS (2024)

Porsche 718 Spyder RS

Porsche has launched a new version of the 718 Spyder, called the 718 Spyder RS, which is the most powerful mid-engined roadster they have produced yet. The new model features the high-revving naturally aspirated engine from the 911 GT3, which has never before been used in an open-topped mid-engined sports car. The 718 Spyder RS is the open-top version of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and is designed for maximum driving pleasure. The engine used in the 718 Spyder RS is the same one that powers the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing car. The lightweight and purist-pleasing manual soft-top roof of the 718 Spyder RS amplifies the sound of the engine, which is already a highly evocative experience. The car also comes with a lightweight stainless steel sports exhaust system and distinctive process air inlets on the sides behind the headrests.

High-revving naturally aspirated engine and resolutely lightweight construction

The powertrain of the 718 Spyder RS is the same as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe. It has a 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine that can rev up to 9,000 rpm and produce 368 kW (500 PS) of power and a maximum torque of 450 Newton metres. With a short-ratio seven-speed PDK transmission, the car can go from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds. The 718 Spyder RS is 80 PS more powerful than the regular 718 Spyder and can reach 100 km/h half a second faster. It has a top speed of 308 km/h.

The car is only available with Porsche's dual-clutch transmission (PDK) which can shift through its seven gears quickly. Drivers can use gearshift paddles or the selector lever on the center console to manually shift gears. The car's lower weight, which is 1,410 kg, contributes to its better performance. It is 40 kg lighter than the 718 Spyder with PDK and five kilograms lighter than the closed 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The Spyder RS is the latest addition to the 718 model line, which was introduced in 2016.

Balanced aerodynamics

The front end of the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS is very similar to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It has a standard front bonnet made of CFRP and a wide air outlet above the bumper. Two NACA ducts improve brake cooling while maintaining the car's Cd value. Sideblades on the outer ends of the bumper increase downforce. The front spoiler lip is slightly shorter than that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. This, along with the large rear wing, creates more overall downforce on the Cayman and requires a larger spoiler lip for aerodynamic balance. Instead of a wing, the 718 Spyder RS has a noticeable ducktail-shaped tear-off edge. All aerodynamic components work together to maintain the car's aerodynamic balance and ensure maximum driving stability at high speeds.

Purist soft-top design

The 718 Spyder RS has a single-layer, lightweight soft-top that can be manually operated. It consists of a sun sail and a weather deflector, both of which can be removed and stowed separately or together in the car. The sun sail can also be used as a 'Bimini top' to protect the driver and passenger from sunlight while leaving the side and back open. When combined with the weather deflector, it creates a complete roof that offers protection against rain when the side windows are up. The entire roof, including its mechanical parts, weighs only 18.3 kg, which is 7.6 kg less than the 718 Spyder and 16.5 kg less than the 718 Boxster. If the weather allows, drivers can remove the top entirely to shave an additional eight kilograms from the car's weight.

Sports suspension of the highest precision and agility

The 718 Spyder RS uses parts from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Spyder for a thrilling driving experience on winding roads. It comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and has been lowered by 30 millimetres. The car also has Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential, ball-jointed suspension bearings and 20-inch forged aluminium wheels. The chassis provides precise steering and agile, neutral handling. The ride height, camber, track and anti-roll bar are all adjustable. The spring and damper rates have been reduced compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS for a more relaxed convertible-style feel.

Performance-focused interior

The car's interior is designed to be functional and ergonomic, with a sporty character. The RS sports steering wheel is covered with Race-Tex and has a yellow 12-o'clock marking. The standard full bucket seats are made of lightweight CFRP and provide excellent lateral support. The seat covers are made of black leather with a perforated Race-Tex centre in a contrasting colour of Arctic Grey or Carmine Red.

A 'Spyder RS' logo in the corresponding colour is embroidered on the headrests. The dashboard and trims are covered with leather. The car is available in four plain and three metallic colours, including the new Vanadium Grey Metallic, as well as the special colours Arctic Grey, Shark Blue and Ruby Star Neo.

Optional Weissach Package and matching chronograph

The Spyder RS offers a Weissach Package option that comes with exceptionally lightweight forged magnesium wheels and a sports exhaust system made of titanium. The upper part of the dashboard is covered with anti-glare Race-Tex, which looks amazing inside the car.

What’s more, buyers of the Spyder RS can get a Porsche Design Timepieces handcrafted chronograph. The watch matches the car's configuration with a lightweight titanium case, carbon dial, and vehicle leather strap. The rotor on the back mimics the respective wheel rim design on the Spyder RS.

According to Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Cars, “The 718 Spyder RS raises driving pleasure to a new level for open-top cars." The car offers an unfiltered driving experience thanks to its GT3 engine, close-ratio transmission, compact dimensions, low weight, and racing suspension.

The new Porsche 718 Spyder RS makes its public debut in June at the 75th anniversary of Porsche Sports Cars in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. It will also appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England shortly after.