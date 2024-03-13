Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (2025)

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Porsche is amplifying the Taycan's performance capabilities with the introduction of the Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. These new additions represent the pinnacle of electric sports car design, boasting exceptional power, lightweight construction, and advanced aerodynamics.

Unparalleled Performance from the Start

Demonstrating their track prowess even before customer deliveries, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package shattered the record for the fastest series-production electric car at Laguna Seca Raceway. Development driver Lars Kern piloted the car to a staggering lap time of 1:27.87 minutes, solidifying the Taycan's position as a leader in electric vehicle performance. Additionally, the model established a new electric car record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, further cementing its dominance.

Enhanced Driving Dynamics with Attack Mode

The Taycan Turbo GT models offer an exhilarating driving experience, amplified by the innovative Attack Mode. This driver-selectable function delivers an additional 120 kW of power for 10 seconds, ideal for overtaking maneuvers or unleashing bursts of acceleration. The intuitive paddle-shifter activation ensures seamless control while maintaining focus on the track.

Cutting-Edge Powertrain Technology

Porsche has significantly upgraded the Taycan powertrain for these high-performance models. New rear-axle pulse inverters featuring silicon carbide semiconductor technology deliver increased power and torque compared to previous iterations. Additionally, the transmission has been reinforced to handle the augmented power figures.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Lightweight Design Meets Striking Aesthetics

Intelligent lightweight construction measures contribute to the Taycan Turbo GT's impressive weight reduction of 75 kg compared to the Taycan Turbo S. Extensive use of carbon fiber components, from B-pillars and mirror housings to side skirt inlays, exemplifies Porsche's commitment to weight reduction. Lightweight bucket seats and a focus on eliminating unnecessary amenities further optimize the car's weight-to-power ratio.

The exterior design emphasizes the Taycan Turbo GT's performance aspirations. The front spoiler with integrated aeroblades and the adaptive rear spoiler with a Gurney flap in carbon fiber create a visually aggressive stance. Exclusive paint finishes and customizable decal options allow for a personalized touch.

Sporty Interior with Standard Bucket Seats

The Taycan Turbo GT's interior reflects its racing pedigree. Standard Race-Tex upholstery with black leather accents establishes a sporty yet luxurious ambiance. Lightweight bucket seats finished in a glossy carbon weave offer exceptional support during spirited driving. The GT sports steering wheel with a 12 o'clock marker underlines the car's performance focus.

Weissach Package: The Ultimate Track-Focused Variant

The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package further elevates the performance envelope. Additional aerodynamic enhancements and weight-saving measures transform this variant into a dedicated track weapon. The Weissach Package sheds an additional 70 kg compared to the standard GT model by incorporating a lightweight carbon fiber rear section in place of rear seats and through other purposeful omissions. This translates to a phenomenal 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

The Weissach Package further distinguishes itself with a fixed rear wing in carbon fiber for maximized downforce, and an optional striped wrap for a true motorsport aesthetic.

The Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package represent the vanguard of electric vehicle performance. These exceptional models offer a thrilling driving experience, unparalleled by any other electric car on the market today.