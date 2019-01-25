Peterson Automotive Museum will reveal new exhibit that features 10 incredible race cars, each with unique story and a telltale of success and triumph. Named "Winning Numbers: The First, The Fastest, The Famous", this exclusive lineup will introduce Le Mans winners, land speed record setters, dragsters and road racers.

Visitors will have the chance to see the winningest Ferrari road racer of all time – the 1957 Ferrari 625/250 Testa Rossa, which claimed first prize in more than the half of 50 competitions it participated. Also, there's the first production 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX2001, 1962 Greek Black Prudhomme, which won 237 of 241 races, renowned 1952 So-Cal Speed Shop Belly Tank Racer, 1979 Kremer Porsche 935 K3 that took first place overall at Le Mans and the 1929 Ford "747" Bonneville Racer that Meyer ran 204mph at Bonneville Salt Flats.

"Winning Numbers" will run through will run through January 19, 2020. And by keeping with tradition, the exhibit will be preceded by an opening reception that features gourmet food and fireside chat session hosted by Meyer himself. Furthermore, the exhibit represents the first installment of the three-part "California Collecting" exhibit series, which focuses on three prominent collections belonging to the region's most revered enthusiasts.

Famous as the "car guy's car guy" Meyer is recognized for his passion for automobiles – especially with his dedication to preserving hot rod history and historic motorsports.

