Ram reveals new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition luxury pickups. Already proven worthy, models from Laramie Longhorn has earned the Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas award from Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) event three years in a row.

Featuring premium materials Laramie Longhorn also brings iconic features and new design ideas – along with the handcrafted inserts, the design team has included time-tested goodies as antique pocket watch, hand-tooled leather cowboy boots and a horseman's saddle.

Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn models proudly demonstrate a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding LED lamps with Adaptive Front-Lightning System. There are chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps, two-tone color options that include correlating RV match Walnut Brown bumpers, flares and lower panels, revised 20-inch wheels in variety of colors.

In terms of interior, new models include segment-exclusive hand-wrapped full-grain leather-wrapped dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests in Southwestern style and new alligator skin-embossed surface for the console, instrument panel, seats and door-panel inserts. Additional notable details include satin warm-chrome accents, burned-in "Longhorn" branding mark on upper glove box that together give that a luxury and high-quality feel and ambience. Furthermore, the real barn-wood accents and wood tandem doors on the central console reflect the heightened attention to detail to provide this one-of-a-kind look.

This Ram Heavy Duty pickup is the first to feature 1000 lb-ft of torque. And this is what we know so far in terms of drivetrain system. When you think about it, this is more than enough to keep us hyped, but we must wait a bit more in order to witness all additions, changes and improvements to the new family members!

Source: Ram