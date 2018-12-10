Since its launch in 2013, Peugeot's 2008 has become something of a success story, with over 11,000 units sold annually – a significant leap from the modest 1,500 that was initially predicted.

Its appeal is easy to see. The crossover is a class act that offers a combination of practicality and style. And when it comes to mid-trim level Allure, the model strikes the perfect balance of contemporary tech, sleek styling and dynamic performance, making it the ultimate choice for those seeking an SUV that ticks all the boxes.

High-End Spec

Allure is an attractive trim level in the line-up, offering a luxurious spec and slick design. While this model is compact for a crossover SUV, its impressive exterior hints at the kit inside. There are electric folding door mirrors, alloy wheels and automatic headlights and wipers, making this a model that offers useful details while delivering them in style.

Inside, the central touchscreen is easy to navigate and easily controls the car's features and functions. In addition, you'll find that comfort meets forward-thinking tech. A soft, partial leather trim and leather steering wheel are the luxe materials that make drivers feel relaxed, while details like rear parking and tyre pressure sensors, automatic climate control and DAB radio all deliver the key elements to make this a fun, safe drive.

Smooth Drive

When it comes to driving the Allure, drivers are spoilt for choice. There's an impressive range of petrol engines that have been released in recent years, ranging from a 1.2 with a bhp of 80 right up to the PureTech with a bhp of 130.

If you have your sights set on a diesel, there's the 1.5-litre BlueHDi, which can get from 0-60mph in 10 seconds. There's also a selection of 1.6 diesel engines in the range, with the e-HDi's bhp at 115.

Overall, the engine you opt for will depend on whether you're seeking a fast, fuel efficient diesel or a sedate petrol.

Well-Equipped Model

The Peugeot 2008 Allure's impressive kit makes it ideal for drivers with an array of lifestyles. The safety features and roomy interior suits families, while those seeking a car that presents an SUV style while still being suitable for city driving won't be disappointed.

For those planning for a model that can handle long distances, this is also a great choice. Smooth suspension and handling has become the French car manufacturer's trademark, and these are what makes longer journeys easy in the Allure.

If you're looking for a compact SUV crossover that's an all-rounder, this is a great option.