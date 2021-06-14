PEUGEOT e-208 and 2008 have won prestigious awards at the 2021 DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 New Car Awards. The e-208 won the Best Electric Supermini and the 2008 took home Best Compact SUV award. Both vehicles have been praised for their range, handling and powertrain capabilities.

In fact, PEUGEOT e-208 also placed fourth overall in the DieselCar & EcoCar top 50 models on sale for 2021. The vehicle managed to impress both PEUGEOT skeptics and fans with its innovative interior design and the extended list of standard features.

Similarly, PEUGEOT 2008 caught the attention with its contemporary design and neat advanced technologies – the "tooth" LED daytime running lights, i-Cockpit, and the 3D Digital Instrument Panel are only a few of the goodies that make the vehicle stand out from the crowd.

Ian Robertson, Editor of DieselCar & EcoCar said: The PEUGEOT e-208 stunned us on the road and feels poised and agile, and with a 217-mile range, it's our favourite electric supermini this year. The 2008's strong design, which when backed up with its efficient powertrain options, made it the obvious choice for our Best Compact SUV award this year. PEUGEOT has come in strong at this year's awards, with two further models, the 3008 and 5008, also being placed in our Top 50 New Car listings.

Both vehicles are available for purchase via PEUGEOT Retailers and Buy Online, where customers can specify their vehicle in any way they want.