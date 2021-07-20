PEUGEOT introduces tons of upgrades and changes to its compact city car, the PEUGEOT 108. The updates include some exterior changes, and numerous enhancements for the interior.

First, the upgrade pack comes with new exterior colors – Ural White and Galaxite Grey that would replace Bianca White and Carbon Grey variants. Also, depending on the trim level, the rest of the colors will still be available. These include Laser Red, Gallium Grey, Caldera Black, Smooth Green, Antelope Red, Galaxite Grey and Calvi Blue.

For some trim levels, like "Collection", the exterior will also be characterized by body-colored handles, replacing the chrome ones and with 15-inch "Thorren" alloys with orange centre wheel caps.

For the interior, all vehicles receive a new Orange Maya Line Jusa trim with Yellow Sun stitching, matching exterior color, and optional Smooth Gren or Calvi Blue details.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: We are excited to be introducing the latest changes to our 108 range. With new colours and interior ambiances, the 108 remains a stylish city car. Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.

All PEUGEOT 108 models will continue to be powered by the efficient, RDE2 compliant, 1.0-litre three-cylinder S&S engine and are available exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox.