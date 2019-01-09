Audi redefines the in-car entertainment experience by presenting new technologies and electronic tweaks, the prestigious bran will allow backseat passengers to experience movies, video games and interactive content in realistic and interactive way. Audi has co-founded a start-up company, holoride GmbH, which will commercialize the new entertainment platform and at the same time will further expand the boundaries of in-car entertainment.

The engineering team has revealed the futuristic technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and made a demonstration with "Marvel's Avengers: Rocket's Rescue Run" – an in-car VR experience for backseat passengers. By wearing VR glasses, passengers in Audi e-tron will be immediately transported in a fantastic outer space adventure: the vehicle will now function as a ship manned by the Guardians of the Galaxy, as passengers make their way through asteroid field along with Rocket, one of Marvels' most beloved characters. What makes this game special is the fact that every movement of the vehicle is reflected in the in-game experience at the same time. Should the car take a tight corner, the player curves around an opposing spaceship in virtual reality, for example. If Audi e-tron accelerates, so will player's spaceship.

What makes this co-founded holoride company special is that it holds minority interest through the subsidiary Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, which creates the technology. Also, Audi will license the technology to holoride. And by doing so, the start-up company will use an open platform to allow carmakers and content developers to create and offer additional extended reality formats.

Along with video games, the platform can project educational trips through historical cities and human bloodstream and any other kind of entertainment. Furthermore, holoride will provide an exclusive software development kit that serves as an interface to the vehicle data and transfers those virtual realities to all kind of projectors. At the same time, it will allow developers to create worlds that can be experienced in-car with all the senses. As it seems, Audi is really into this game.

For starter, holoride will launch new form of entertainment on the market and will use regular VR glasses. However, in the long-term, the developing team would make games and overall experience more comprehensive by adding more features, which will depend on vehicle and driver's road behavior – stopping at traffic lights can introduce unexpected obstacles or interrupt the learning program with a quiz. As it is said, sky is the limit.

Source: Audi