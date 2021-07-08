Ram announced the expansion of the light-duty lineup with the additions of the new 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T models. Both vehicles further solidify the lineup and showcase tons of neat features and technologies.

Ram 1500 G/T models come with sporty hood and dedicated decals that distinguish them from the rest of the Rebel and Laramie models. Also, there's a factory-installed cold-end exhaust and cold-air intake, available via Mopar, and are part of the standard equipment.

The vehicles also come with tons of goodies that are first seen on a non-TRX model. Such include paddle shifters, a console-mounted performance shifter and a metal pedal kit.

The 2022 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T are available in a Crew Cab configuration with a 5.7-liter V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.