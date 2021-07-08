Hyundai Motor UK has dominated the 2021 Auto Express New Car Awards and won six awards, including the Car of the Year Award for the all-electric IONIQ 5. The vehicle was also named best Mid-Size Company Car and Best Premium Electric Car by Auto Express. It also took home the prestigious Design trophy.

The futuristic IONIQ 5 is based on Hyundai's advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which delivers fast charging, increased range and improved handling. Also, new IONIQ 5 comes with a refined interior crafted with sustainable materials and ample space.

In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle can be specified with a range of electric engines and two- and four-wheel drive configurations. The batteries can be recharged from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes and aid for a rather agile performance – IONIQ 5 can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds and cover a distance of 298 miles with a single charge. As it comes to the choice of engines, Hyundai offers a Hybrid, Plug-In and Petrol with Mild Hybrid function units.