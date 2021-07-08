Hyundai IONIQ 5 wins numerous awards at the Auto Express New Car Awards event
Hyundai Motor UK has dominated the 2021 Auto Express New Car Awards and won six awards, including the Car of the Year Award for the all-electric IONIQ 5. The vehicle was also named best Mid-Size Company Car and Best Premium Electric Car by Auto Express. It also took home the prestigious Design trophy.
The futuristic IONIQ 5 is based on Hyundai's advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which delivers fast charging, increased range and improved handling. Also, new IONIQ 5 comes with a refined interior crafted with sustainable materials and ample space.
In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle can be specified with a range of electric engines and two- and four-wheel drive configurations. The batteries can be recharged from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes and aid for a rather agile performance – IONIQ 5 can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds and cover a distance of 298 miles with a single charge. As it comes to the choice of engines, Hyundai offers a Hybrid, Plug-In and Petrol with Mild Hybrid function units.