RAM celebrates its agriculture bonds with an unveiling of a new edition vehicle, created especially for American farm families. The so-called Ram Chassis Cab Harvest Edition is a market-specific truck upgrade and comes with tons of advanced features and exclusive gadgets that make it perfect for farming activities.

Furthermore, Harvest Edition vehicles will be available across Ram 3500 SRW and DRW, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab lineup and all four-door Crew Cab and two-door Regular Cab configurations. In terms of drivetrain system, the package includes a 4x4 version of a 4.6-liter HEMI V8 engine and a larger 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel.

Standard technologies include an optional 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen radio with navigation, 4G Wi-Fi capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, along with Sirius Weather with up-to-the minute weather maps and forecasts. In addition, there's also a large 7-inch reconfigurable cluster that allows operators to monitor selected systems such as filter life, engine hours and operating temperatures.

Harvest Edition comes with premium exterior appearance, packed with chrome highlights such as the grille, side-steps, door handles and mirrors. There are also polished aluminum wheels – 18-inch for the 3500 models, 19.5-inch on 4500 and 5500 models. Harvest Package also includes body color wheel flares and upper fascia for the 3500. In addition, buyers can choose between Case Red and New Holland Blue body color finishes. Neat!

Source: RAM