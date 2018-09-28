Ram reveals new 2018 2500/3500 Heavy Duty Longhorn Ram Rodeo Edition vehicles. Based on the Longhorn trim, the new family guys add luxury, durability and capability to the whole lineup. As you might know, Ram Longhorn machines are one of the best, if not the best, upscale pickup trucks that have earned the Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas award from Texas Auto Writers Association.

Geared with premium materials and functions, new Longhorn editions showcase sexy design concept and numerous utility features. For example, the exterior design comes with body-colored bumpers and side-steps, Longhorn badging, wide choice of exterior colors and 20-inch aluminum wheels that complete the whole design concept.

Furthermore, the new family guys include 5th wheel/gooseneck trailer prep package and bed-view camera that provide drivers with solutions for heavy trailers and long-distance cargo tracks. Longhorn also features Ram's exclusive rear air suspension system for enhanced stability and comfort. In fact, as we talk about drivetrain system, we should also mention that new Ram vehicles are available in Crew Cab and Mega Cab, 4x2 and 4x4 configurations and all of these feature 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine or the optional 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo-Diesel I-6.

Do you like it? We surely do! Enjoy!

Source: Ram