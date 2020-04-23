The new Renault ZOE has been awarded the Best Supermini Award by TopGear magazine in its latest dedication Electric Awards issue. This most recent recognition marks the eighth win for the latest Renault all-electric vehicle despite only being available since the beginning of 2020.

New ZOE follows Renault's win as Best Manufacturer and still brings pride for its creates with the City Car of the Year in its annual TopGear.com awards, with the zero-emissions-in-use model praised for its range and advanced technologies.

The award follows the prestigious wins from WhatCar?, Driving Electric and the Great British Fleet Awards, recognizing new ZOE's all-round facets. Furthermore, this multiple award-winning electric mini is created with the intention in mind to adapt to a range of driving situations with ease and elegance, endure a long mile coverage with a single charge and adapt to driver's own preferences.

New ZOE features a class-leading 245-mile range and can be used for much more rather than running around the city with its powerful 52kWh battery pack. New ZOE is also available with 50kWh DC fast charging capability, meaning 90 miles or range can be added in mere 30 minutes, while the free and fully installed 7kWh home wallbox means customers benefit from easy and convenient charging at home with no additional cost.

Additionally, new ZOE is super user-friendly with its revised and more comfortable interior which features a fully customizable 10-inch TFT instrumental cluster and Renault's EASY LINK 9.3-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. There's also a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that deliver added convenience and safety, while the premium interior components contribute to that futuristic and comfortable ambiance.

Already available, new ZOE can be specified with a choice of R135 100kW or R110 80kW motors. Neat!

Source: Renault