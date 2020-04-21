Subaru of America, Inc. announced the 2020 Subaru Impreza was one of the five vehicles that earned the title Best Car for Teen Drivers awarded by PARENTS. The jury made its decision based on the Impreza Sedan and the 5-Door receiving a 5-star overall crash-test rating from the NHTSA. Also, the magazine was impressed by Imprezza's roominess, which could make it an appealing car for the teen driver's needs.

2020 Subaru Impreza is the only vehicle in the segment that is offered with an AWD system for all trim levels. Something more, it is the only automobile to offer the impressive 55.3cu.ft. of carrying space, rivaling even some of the small SUVs. Parents also include the 2020 Ascent SUV, Crosstrek Hybrid, Forester SUV and Legacy sedan in its prestigious 20 Best Family Cars of 2020 list. Sweet!

However, let's get back to the Impreza, shall we? The vehicle is geared with Lineartronic CVT and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite which includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure, and Sway Warning systems as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Also new for the 2020 model year is the inclusion of Rear Seat Reminder. This is a system specially designed to prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the automobile. Automatic door locks were also added for the 2020 model lineup. Other fresh standard features include front-seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag and a rear vision camera with steering line display.

